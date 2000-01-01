Earning Money on SIM Cards with Tiger SMS

Tiger SMS provides clients with temporary phone numbers that are used for registration on popular platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Google, Facebook, Yahoo, Instagram, Amazon, LinkedIn, Twitter, and others. These numbers are necessary for verifying accounts via SMS.
Tiger SMS regularly requires phone numbers, and we are ready to pay for their use. We offer you the opportunity to connect your SIM cards to our platform and make money from texting by allowing clients to receive SMS messages for service activations. This is an easy way to earn money by receiving text messages
You provide SIM cards — we pay for their usage
Connection
You connect the GSM modem with loaded SIM cards to our software
Automation
Our software automatically manages the process of receiving and sending SMS, making SMS money making simple and efficient.
Selling
You set your own prices for the services you want to work with
Payment
You get paid for SMS for each successful activation.
To start earning money by receiving SMS on SIM cards, you will need:
Equipment for working with SIM cards
Quectel M26, Quectel M35, Huawei E3372, USRP, Multi-port GSM gateways, MultiTech MultiConnect® Cell 100 Series, Digium G200 VoIP Gateway, Yeastar TG GSM Gateway Series, Synway SMG2000 GSM VoIP Gateway Series, SIM Bank and similar.
A large number of SIM cards:
Your income is directly proportional to the number of SIM cards – the more you have, the higher your earnings. For stable income, we recommend at least 1,000 activations per month. This is a great way to make money from texting at scale.
Laptop or computer:
Needed for managing the equipment and using our software
A stable internet connection:
Ensures reliable and uninterrupted system operation, helping you earn money by sending text messages without issues.
Why is it profitable to work with Tiger SMS?
Automated process
minimal time investment, the software does everything itself, making online earn money by SMS effortless.
Simple setup
registration, software installation, and modem connection take only a few minutes.
Transparent payment system
stable earnings for each successful activation
Flexible conditions
the more SIM cards you have, the more you earn money by receiving SMS.
What equipment is required for earning money by sending text messages?
We work with partners using GoIP devices and GSM gateways from leading manufacturers. Among the suitable models are Quectel M35, Digium G200 VoIP Gateway, Quectel M26, DBL, Estol, Wavecom, China Skyline Gateway, and others.
What SIM cards can be used?
You can use SIM cards from any operators and countries, including Russia. The main requirement is the ability to receive SMS, which is essential for SMS money making.
Where can I buy SIM cards?
We do not supply SIM cards. To work with us, you must find a reliable supplier in advance.
What if I don’t have the necessary equipment?
Submit an application for connection – our specialist will contact you and recommend verified sellers where you can purchase the necessary equipment.
How to make money from SMS using SIM cards?
SIM cards can be used multiple times for registration on various services. In some cases, the card can be resold after a certain period. A single SIM card can earn up to $6 per day, making it a profitable way to earn money from text messages.