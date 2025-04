API Instructions for integration

$api_key - Your API Key

$service - service see table

$country - country number see table

$ref - referral id

$maxPrice - The maximum price for which you are willing to buy a phone number (in rubles)

$providerIds - List of IDs of providers from whom you need to purchase, separated by commas (1,2,3).

$exceptProviderIds - List of provider IDs that do not need to be used when purchasing, separated by commas (4,5,6).

You can use either providerIds or exceptProviderIds in the request. You can specify one provider or several, separated by commas.

By getting the number through the API, you agree with the project rules project rules

BAD_ACTION - incorrect action

BAD_SERVICE - incorrect service name

BAD_KEY - invalid API key

BAD_REF - bad referral id