Why was an SMS not received on a virtual number?

There are cases when you can’t receive SMS on a purchased virtual number. This can create a frustrating situation, making you want to leave a negative review. But hold off! We fully understand that such situations are unpleasant... However, they can be resolved!

What could be the reasons?

There aren't that many reasons why the expected message doesn't arrive. Let's consider them:

1. Quality of numbers

One of the primary reasons is that numbers are often resold by providers. Frequent reselling can significantly decrease the quality of a number, leading to SMS delivery issues. In such cases, you can simply click the "Cancel" button in the "Active Numbers" section. The funds will be refunded to your account, and you can purchase a new number. If you're unsure about which country to choose, feel free to contact our support chat to inquire about countries with the best SMS delivery rates.

2. Service Blocking

Some online platforms have learned to recognize virtual numbers and block SMS sending to them. This is done to prevent fraud and mass registrations.

3. Technical difficulties

Using public virtual networks with changed geolocation or not using them at all can result in blocked SMS delivery. Services may consider such registration attempts suspicious.

4. Incorrect settings

Incorrect proxy settings or using IP addresses that don't match the virtual number's country can cause SMS delivery issues.

5. Violation of service rules

If you violate the service's terms of use or engage in suspicious activities, your account may be blocked.

How to solve the problem

TIGER SMS offers several recommendations to solve the problem:

1. For beginners:

• Try using a mobile device for registration.

• Use "incognito" mode in the browser.

• Try another number or country. Money for unused messages (client didn't receive SMS) is automatically returned to the balance.

2. For experienced users:

• Use emulation of user agents and device data for registration.

• Use private mobile or residential networks with user agent spoofing corresponding to the desired service.

• Avoid mass registration through anonymous and secure browsers and similar tools.

• Use specialized web browsers to configure each connection.

What to Do if You Encounter 2FA Issues

If you've received an SMS but your account is still blocked (including cases with two-factor authentication), please contact our support team. When submitting your request, please provide the following information:

· Phone number.

· Verification code (the first code is important).

· Date and time of code entry.

· The error message or notification from the service.

It's important to note that TIGER SMS only charges for delivered SMS. If you didn't receive an SMS or your account was blocked, contact our support team with a detailed description of the problem and any necessary evidence.

Feel free to contact us on our website or Telegram support chat @tigers_sms! Your satisfaction is our priority!