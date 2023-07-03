SMM promotion tools - top best

SMM (short for Social Media Marketing) is the process of promoting products, services, and brands through social media. Examples of such networks include YouTube, Facebook, VKontakte, Telegram, Instagram, and many others.

The goals include interacting with the target audience through the publication of interesting and useful content, establishing long-term relationships with customers, increasing brand awareness, improving the company's reputation, and increasing sales. Often, we have to deal with a significant amount of simple, repetitive actions. The specialist faces an important task of optimizing work processes. For this, various SMM tools are used. We will try to understand this issue in more detail and list the best services and programs.

SMS activator - an indispensable service for every SMM specialist

One of the foundations of working with social networks is creating a large number of accounts. If we consider the best SMM tools in this direction, it is worth noting the Tiger SMS service. Here you can buy virtual numbers for registration in any social networks. It provides not only an extensive selection, but also an affordable pricing policy, as well as a simple interface.





To purchase, you must first specify the service, and then select the country of the virtual number. Payment is made from the user's personal account, which must be pre-funded.

Best SMM services for analysis

The marketer's work begins with a general assessment of the situation. Analysis services are the main SMM tools. They allow you to find out information about the profile, take into account the active audience, identify fraud, and much more. Statistics are collected to determine engagement and develop a strategy for further actions.





Several popular tools can be distinguished

InstaHero. Provides a set of options for analyzing the social network Instagram, suitable not only for developing your own profile, but also for tracking competitors. LiveDune. In addition to analytics capabilities, there are options for automatic posting. Tariff plans start from 390 rubles per month. Trendhero. Telemetr. A proposal for the Telegram messenger with free basic functionality. A subscription for 1500 rubles removes all limits and opens up a full range of functionality.

Best SMM Planners

The more complex the project, the more important it is to create a proper implementation plan and follow the decisions made. Special internet marketing tools, SMM, can help with this. Among the many planners, specialists recommend the following options:

Coggle. Suitable for creating diagrams and mind maps online. Trello. The most popular service for creating plans and setting tasks, with functionality for both regular users and companies or large teams. Todoist. A basic option for cases where a simple interface and minimal functionality are sufficient.

SMM Programs for Creating and Searching for Content

The audience should not just see posts, articles, videos, and images, but also be interested in them. Here are some tools that can help:

BuzzSumo. Created for analyzing available content on a given topic, it is great for finding ideas. Quuu. A platform that helps find content for social networks. Renderforest. Various SMM promotion tools that include templates for creating videos, mockups, animations, and other content. Adobe Lightroom. A versatile photo editor with advanced functionality for working with content.

SMM Tools for Managing Social Networks

The process of working with accounts should be optimized and automated. This saves the specialist's working time. The most in-demand programs include:

CoSchedule. SMM marketing tools for managing social networks at a cost of $39 per month. Later. A standard set of options, with a focus on the Instagram social network. Bulk.Ly. The main feature is the simplicity of automation and setting the necessary parameters. A subscription for small businesses costs just $19 per month. IFTTT. An option for more advanced users that allows you to create programs with conditional actions.

SMM Services for Cheating

Black optimization methods are not encouraged, but they will always be in the arsenal of specialists in this field. Cheating allows you to create a large number of subscribers, reviews, posts, votes, or perform other actions, depending on the situation. The most popular services and programs include:

Taplike. A universal solution that cheats everything - from subscribers to post likes or votes. Bosslike. A convenient option for solving small tasks. The link to the object of cheating, the number of actions, the reaction, and the amount are specified and paid for. Prostospec. Has extensive functionality and the ability to customize order execution parameters.

SMM services and programs are quite diverse, and we have covered the main categories. It is important to note that there is a specialized solution for solving any task. For effective work, it is necessary to choose the best option for each category or use universal software.



