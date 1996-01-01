Register on iFood Using a Virtual Phone Number via TIGER SMS

iFood stands as a leading food delivery platform across Latin America, with official operations in Brazil and Colombia. For those residing outside these regions yet wishing to use iFood, registration remains possible by leveraging virtual phone number services such as TIGER SMS.

This tutorial demonstrates how to set up an iFood account with a temporary phone number and access online SMS verification, regardless of your location outside Brazil.

Why a Phone Number Is Required



Providing a phone number is essential when setting up an iFood account. It is used to verify your identity and to protect the platform from fake registrations and bot activity. You cannot proceed with registration without verifying your number.

Accessing iFood from Outside Brazil or Colombia



If you are outside Brazil or Colombia, the iFood app may not appear in your app store. Here are three ways to solve this issue:

Change your Google Play or App Store region to Brazil.

Download the APK file from a reliable source like APKMirror.

Use the web version of iFood at ifood.com.br/pwa.

These methods allow you to access iFood even if you're not in one of the supported countries.

Registering with a Virtual Number Through TIGER SMS



If you lack access to a Brazilian mobile number, you can still complete the verification process by using a virtual or temporary phone number. TIGER SMS is among the easiest and most reliable services to help you do just that.

Step-by-step instructions:

-Create an account on TIGER SMS.

-Top up your balance with a small amount—typically just a few dollars will suffice.

-Choose Brazil as your country and pick a virtual number compatible with iFood.

-Input this virtual phone number when signing up on the iFood app or website.

-Access your TIGER SMS dashboard to receive SMS messages online and retrieve the verification code.