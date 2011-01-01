Ready-made Telegram accounts – Buy Telegram accounts or not

Telegram continues to gain popularity as an effective tool for traffic generation. With promotion of channels, seeding, invites, and mass messaging becoming an integral part of the strategy, using multiple Telegram accounts has become necessary. However, with increased moderation of the messenger, the risk of blockages is growing, making the availability of a large number of advertising accounts relevant.

In this article, we will discuss the options for obtaining ready-made Telegram accounts, examine their pros and cons, and explore where to find reliable "aged" accounts or tools for mass registration.

Where to Find Ready-Made Telegram Accounts?

There are three main methods:

Buying Ready-Made Telegram Accounts Self-Registering Accounts Using Virtual Numbers Mass Registration of Accounts Using Special Software

Let’s take a closer look at each of these methods.

Buying Ready-Made Telegram Accounts

Finding accounts for sale is not difficult — this market is quite developed. On platforms like hStock, you can choose accounts that meet your requirements. Such marketplaces offer reliable accounts with seller ratings based on real reviews.

Advantages:

Speed: You get ready-made accounts without the need for registration.

Choice: You can select accounts with desired characteristics such as country, registration method, and activity period.

Reliability: By choosing a reputable seller, you can count on the quality of the products.

Disadvantages:

Cost: Quality accounts cost from 30 rubles each, and prices may rise during periods of high demand.

Risk: Possibility of encountering an unscrupulous seller.

Conclusion: If you need a few accounts and have no strict budget constraints, buying ready-made accounts is an optimal choice. It’s important to choose a reliable platform for purchasing.

Self-Registering Telegram Accounts

This method involves manually creating accounts using virtual numbers provided by services like TIGER SMS. This approach allows you to create unique accounts that simulate real users.

Advantages:

Personalization: You can create accounts that look as natural as possible.

Simplicity: No need to interact with third parties.

Disadvantages:

Time: Creating and filling out accounts takes time.

Limited Scalability: You cannot quickly create a large number of accounts.

Risk of Blockages: If the process is not properly configured, problems may arise.

Conclusion: If you are just starting to work with messengers, self-registration is a good choice. For larger-scale tasks and time-saving, consider other options.

Mass Registration of Accounts Using Special Software

To create a large number of Telegram accounts, you can use specialized software such as TG-Expert, TG-Giant, TG PIXEL or TelegramXsoftware. These programs automate the process of registration, profile filling, and account usage. Combined with TIGER SMS, you can quickly and easily register a large number of accounts using API.

Advantages:

Speed: Allows you to create thousands of accounts per day.

Automation: Programs can perform many actions, including profile filling and joining chats.

Flexibility: You can select features based on your needs.

Disadvantages:

Cost: The license for using the software costs from 5,000 rubles per month.

Overkill: For smaller numbers of accounts, such tools can be unreasonably expensive.

Conclusion:

For large-scale tasks and creating a significant number of accounts with the possibility of subsequent sale, software is the ideal choice. For smaller volumes, other methods are preferable.

Summary

If you need to obtain "live" Telegram accounts, you have three main options: buying ready-made accounts, self-registering, or mass registration using software.

Buying Ready-Made Accounts: A fast way to get a small number of accounts with specific characteristics but can be costly.

Self-Registration: A cheaper method but requires time and may be less scalable.

Mass Registration via Software: Ideal for large tasks, despite the high cost.

The choice of method depends on your goals, budget, and the number of accounts needed.