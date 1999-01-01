New Way To Register Google Without Phone Number

In 2025, Google has simplified the account creation process for regular users, making it more flexible. However, in some cases, the system still asks for a phone number for verification—especially when suspicious activity is detected, such as multiple registrations from the same device or IP address. In such situations, a reliable solution is to use a temp. One of the most popular and trusted platforms in this field is TIGER SMS.

Why Use a Virtual Phone Number?



Even though Google sometimes lets you make an account without a phone number, it doesn’t always stay that way. If Google notices something strange, it may request you to verify your identity by sending a text message. Don’t want to give your personal number? No problem! A temporary number is a quick and safe solution. It lets you get the SMS you need during sign-up without sharing your real phone number.

Registration from CIS region is possible?



Yes, you can! As of 2025, Google still allows people in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and other CIS countries to create accounts without any special limits. You don’t need a VPN or an international phone number—unless Google asks for extra verification.

What is TIGER SMS?



TIGER SMS is an online sms activate service that offers access to temporary phone numbers from dozens of countries. These fake phone numbers for verification are intended solely for receiving SMS messages from platforms like Google, Telegram, Facebook, and more. Keep in mind: these are temp numbers — one-time use only — designed specifically for registration purposes.

Step-by-Step Guide: Google Account Registration with TIGER SMS



Step 1: Get a Virtual Number via TIGER SMS

-Visit the TIGER SMS website and sign up.

-Add funds to your balance (minimum amount required).

-In the service selection, choose Google.

-Select a country (recommended: Germany, Poland, USA — countries with trusted local area codes).

-You’ll receive a local number; copy it for use during registration.





Step 2: Create Your Google Account

-Visit the Google sign-up page.

-Type in your first and last name, choose a username, and set a password.

-Where it asks for your phone number, enter the virtual number you got from TIGER SMS.

-Stay on the TIGER SMS website and watch for a text message with your verification code.

-Once you get the code, copy it and paste it into the Google sign-up form.

-To finish, add a backup email, enter your age (you must be at least 13), and follow the final steps.

Security Tips



When setting up your account, it’s a smart move to include a backup email. This can really help if you ever lose access, forget your password, or get locked out. Also, avoid using the same temporary number for more than one account. This might cause problems with confirming your identity or keeping your account safe.

Important Notes About Google Registration in 2025



You can sometimes create an account without needing a phone, especially if Google sees your signup as usual or not suspicious. But if you try to make a bunch of accounts using the same device or internet connection, Google often sees it as suspicious and asks for a phone number. To improve your chances, try switching devices, using a different browser, or opening an incognito window. Also, keep in mind that if you enter an age under 13, Google will require parental permission, which adds extra steps to the process.

Conclusion



Using a service like TIGER SMS is a convenient way to register a Google account without linking your personal number. This method is especially useful for temporary, test, or work-related accounts. Just follow best practices for account security and understand how Google’s 2025 registration system works.

If Google requires a phone number — TIGER SMS has your back. If it doesn’t — you’ve saved a step and protected your privacy.