Legendary notebook "Buy Bitcoin" was sold for 16 BTC

Just recently, one of the most unusual events in the crypto industry occurred: a legendary notebook with the inscription "Buy Bitcoin" was sold. How much did it cost? The deal was worth 16 BTC or $1,000,000, can you believe it?

The notebook's fame story

In 2017, when Bitcoin was worth $2300, a young intern decided to add some action to his life. He showed up at Janet Yellen's speech in Congress and, seizing the moment, silently raised the notebook in front of the cameras. This brave act brought the intern a few seconds of fame until he was asked to leave the meeting room.

Cryptocurrency is everywhere

Have you noticed how the world has changed? A regular notebook is being sold for a million dollars. Cryptocurrency is engulfing our world, and with each passing day, the future is getting closer!

Airdrops or how to get cryptocurrency

Many novice developer teams are already creating their cryptocurrencies or preparing them for "listing" and further "airdrops" to the most active users of their communities and games!

How to get an airdrop

Stay active everywhere: in deals, cryptocurrency transactions, games. You can try the clicker game Hamster Kombat right now, whose next goal will be an "airdrop," and you will be able to get many of their hamster coins.

