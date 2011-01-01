How to Unblock Your Account on Telegram

If your Telegram account gets blocked, you'll be unable to message new contacts, though you'll still be able to chat with people already in your contacts. There are multiple reasons why this might happen.

Causes for Account Restriction

Blocking an account on Telegram can happen for several reasons. One of the main reasons is spam. If users start reporting your messages as spam, it can lead to a block. This applies to both private messages and comments in groups or channels.

Blocking for Spam

Telegram responds to user complaints and blocks accounts that spread unsolicited messages. This can happen regardless of whether you have an active conversation with the recipient or not. Therefore, it is important to be careful when communicating and not to impose messages.

Blocking for Sending Messages to New Contacts

If you frequently create new chats or send messages to new users too often, your account may be blocked. For example, if you create more than 14 new chats in 3 minutes, it can lead to a block. It is recommended to maintain reasonable intervals between messages, such as no more than once every 3 minutes.

Avoiding Blocks on Telegram

To prevent being blocked on Telegram, it is crucial to avoid spamming users and to send content that is genuinely interesting to your audience. Tailoring messages to individual preferences makes them more engaging and reduces the chances of being flagged as spam. Additionally, adhering to best practices regarding the frequency of messages per phone number is essential.

Steps to Take If Your Account Gets Blocked

Should your account become blocked, reach out to @SpamBot. Moderators will examine your appeal and inform you of the reasons behind the block. If it was an error, your account might be reinstated. For legitimate blocks, you will need to wait the designated period before possibly regaining access.

If none of the above helps, we recommend considering temporary virtual numbers.

Temporary virtual numbers from TIGER SMS can help you create a new Telegram account without any hassle. Virtual numbers are not tied to a specific person, so you don't have to worry about your privacy.

To register on Telegram with a virtual number, follow these steps:

1. Go to the TIGER SMS website and register or log in to an existing account.

2. Top up your account balance.