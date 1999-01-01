How to Register on PicPay Using a Temp Virtual Number

PicPay is one of the largest fintech platforms in Brazil, offering a convenient way to manage personal finances through a mobile app. Founded in 2012, the company provides a digital wallet, instant transfers via Pix, credit services, cashback programs, and investment options. The app is available on both Android and iOS and is actively used by millions of users.

Want to try PicPay but don’t have a Brazilian phone number or prefer to stay anonymous? One effective solution is to register using a virtual number via the TIGER SMS platform. This article walks you through the process step-by-step and highlights important considerations.

Security and Verification in PicPay

PicPay implements a multi-layered security system to protect users:

-SMS confirmation: Verifying your number is a mandatory step

-Biometric authentication: May require fingerprint or face recognition

-Security PIN: Create an extra password to protect your account

-Device management: See and manage devices that have access to your account

Steps to Register on PicPay Using TIGER SMS

1. Download the PicPay App

Go to Google Play or the App Store and download the PicPay app. Install it on your device.

2. Visit the TIGER SMS Website

Go to the TIGER SMS website and follow these steps:

-Sign up or log into your account

-Top up your balance if needed

-Select Brazil as the country and choose the PicPay service