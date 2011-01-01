How to Sign Up for QQ with a Virtual Number
Contents
4. Complete the QQ Registration
QQ is one of the most popular Chinese social networking sites, offering opportunities for socializing, gaming, multimedia content, and more. However, registering with QQ requires a Chinese mobile phone number, which can be a hurdle for users outside of China. This guide will show you how to sign up for QQ using a virtual number.
Note: Ensure you haven't made multiple attempts to register on the same day. If you have, wait until the next day to try again with these instructions.
Steps to Create a QQ Account
1. Download the QQ App:
- Go to the official QQ website.
- Scan the QR code to download and install the latest version of the app on your phone.
2. Register on the QQ App:
- Open the app and tap the "Register" button located on the left side of the home screen.
3. Get a Virtual Number:
- Visit the official website of TIGER SMS and create an account.
- Top up your balance.
- Purchase an Australian temporary virtual number for Tencent QQ service.
4. Complete the QQ Registration:
- Enter the virtual number in the registration window and confirm the user agreement.
- Pass the captcha verification.
- Wait for the code to be sent to your virtual number from TIGER SMS.
- Enter the received code in the corresponding window.
5. Set Up Your Account:
- Create a login and password for your QQ account.
That's it! You've successfully created a QQ account using a virtual number.