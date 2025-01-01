 How to Register for Wolt Without Phone Number in 2025
Registering as a Wolt Courier

Registering as a Wolt Merchant

Why Use a Virtual Number?

Step-by-Step: Using TIGER SMS for Wolt Sign-Up

Final Thoughts

Wolt is a globally recognized platform for food delivery, grocery, and on-demand services operating in numerous countries. Creating an account typically requires phone verification, which some users may prefer to complete without using their personal phone numbers. In this guide, you'll learn how to sign up for Wolt using a virtual number through the TIGER SMS platform—an ideal solution for anyone seeking a temporary phone number or fake phone number for verification.