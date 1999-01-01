How to Register an Apple ID Without Phone Number

Creating an Apple ID is the first step to accessing the Apple ecosystem — App Store, iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and other services. However, in some countries, regional restrictions or unreliable SMS delivery can complicate the registration process. A practical solution is to use a virtual phone number through an SMS activate service like TIGER SMS. In this article, we’ll guide you step-by-step on how to create an Apple ID using this method, its advantages, and what to watch out for.

What Is TIGER SMS?

TIGER SMS is an online service that provides temporary phone numbers from various countries to receive SMS online. You can use it to receive one-time codes from Apple and other platforms without revealing your real number.

Benefits of TIGER SMS:

Instant access to virtual numbers from over 50 countries

Supports popular services, including Apple

Fast SMS delivery

Easy registration without using your real number

Why Use a Virtual Number When Registering an Apple ID?