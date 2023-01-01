How to Register a Telegram Account Without a Phone Number and Email in 2025

In 2024, Telegram updated its registration process, which may have caused problems for some users who wanted to create a new account. Now, to create an account, email verification is required, which affects everyone planning to register a new account but does not want to use personal data. We will explain what this means and how to easily bypass the new rule using virtual number services.

Why Has the Registration Process Changed? The introduction of cryptocurrency wallets in The Open Network (TON) ecosystem led to the need for enhanced account protection. The Telegram messenger is taking steps to improve security, which is why email confirmation became mandatory.

Why Is This Important? This step is necessary to provide additional security. However, old Telegram users may not notice the changes – they just need to follow the new recommendations to protect their account. New users, however, will now have to go through the email confirmation procedure.

What Should New Telegram Users Do in 2025?

To create a new account, you’ll be required to confirm it via email. However, there’s no need to worry—there are easier ways to handle this. In this guide, we’ll show you how to bypass email verification by using virtual numbers.

How to Register Using an Email

To verify your account, you’ll need to set up an email address, such as one on Gmail. It won’t take much time, but it will require a few extra steps.

-Choosing an Email

Choose an email service, such as Gmail or Yandex. For convenience, we chose Gmail.

-Buy a Virtual Number

To register your email, SMS confirmation is required. Use the TIGER SMS service, which provides virtual numbers for receiving SMS. Choose the country whose number is most convenient for you – be it the USA, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, or others.

-Completing the Email Registration

-Use the virtual number to receive the code needed to complete registration on Gmail.

-Now – Registering Telegram Using an Email Creating a Telegram Account

-Open Telegram or the app, click "Start", and enter the phone number obtained via TIGER SMS.

-Email Confirmation

Use the previously registered email to complete the account confirmation process in Telegram.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully completed the new registration procedure in Telegram without using your personal phone number.

How to Use TIGER SMS for Telegram Registration?

TIGER SMS is a service offering temporary virtual phone numbers that assist users in overcoming the limitations of email-based registrations. By using this tool, you can buy a number from any supported region to easily register a Telegram account.

Moreover, it is useful for users in countries where the new update has not yet been implemented. For example, you can use a number from Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, or even Russia and the USA to avoid the extra steps with email confirmation.

Conclusion



In 2025, registration in Telegram became a little more complicated, but this is no reason to despair. Using temporary virtual numbers from TIGER SMS, you can easily bypass all the new requirements and register an account without unnecessary issues. Simplicity and security are what this service offers, helping users stay up-to-date with the latest changes in the tech world.