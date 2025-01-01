 How to Register a Reddit Account Without A Personal Phone Number in 2025
EN
Blog

Contents

Main Registration Methods on Reddit in 2025

Why Choose a Virtual Number for Signing Up on Reddit?

How to Sign Up for a Reddit Account Using TIGER SMS: A Simple Guide

Useful Tips for Creating a Reddit Account

Reddit’s Updated Moderation Rules for 2025

Conclusion

Reddit remains one of the most popular platforms for discussions on virtually any topic, offering communities for everyone. As of 2025, the Reddit account registration process has mostly stayed the same, but there are some updates and useful tips to keep in mind. Increasingly, users prefer to register using a virtual number to protect their personal information. In this article, we'll explain how to create a Reddit account using a temporary phone number through the sms activate service TIGER SMS.