How to Register a Microsoft Account Without Phone Number

In 2025, creating a Microsoft account is a fairly simple process, but it requires a careful approach—especially given the tightened security measures. One convenient solution is using a virtual phone number through trusted SMS activate services like TIGER SMS. This method is particularly useful if you prefer not to use your primary number or need the account for temporary purposes.

Step 1: Understanding Microsoft Account Types



Before registering, it’s important to understand the different types of Microsoft accounts:

Personal account – Created using a personal email, commonly used for Xbox, Microsoft 365, Skype, etc.

Work or school account – Issued by organizations such as businesses or educational institutions.

Third-party managed account – Handled by external providers, often used in corporate IT infrastructures.





Note: In Windows Server 2025, Microsoft introduced a new type of account: delegated Managed Service Account (dMSA). It’s designed for enterprise users to enhance credential security and simplify password management.

Step 2: Getting a Temporary Phone Number via TIGER SMS



TIGER SMS is a receive SMS online platform that allows you to rent a temporary phone number for verification. Here’s how to use it:

-Go to the TIGER SMS website.