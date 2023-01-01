How to open Twitter account without phone number

It’s not easy to find a representative of a new generation who doesn’t have a Twitter account. People share short messages instantly with millions of users all over the world. Simple in use and very popular, this social media became a must for equally public figures and ordinary people. Naturally, it leads many people to a question: how to get a Twitter account without a phone number? The easiest and most effective way is to get a virtual Twitter registration number.

What is the reason to make a Twitter account without a phone number in 2023? For the majority of people, the main consideration is online anonymity. In present days disclosing a personal phone number to social media looks like a threat to personal privacy. Also, users often want to register several independent profiles, and having separate SIM cards is not always the easiest solution.





What are the ways to register on Twitter without a phone number

As to the current requirement of Twitter’s team, any user can sign up on the platform without a phone number. You don’t need to look for loopholes and use doubtful solutions. The procedure of registration on a phone or a computer is as follows:

1. Open the main page twitter.com or install an official Twitter application. Then press the button “Sign up”.

2. Both on a phone and a computer, if you need to register without using a phone number for verification, you have two options. The first one is to sign up through your email on Google, the second one is to use your Apple account.





3. Make your choice and finish the registration procedure: type in your username, email and Date of birth.

4. On the next step the platform is going to ask you about your preferences and lead you to subscribe to some of the pages that might be interesting to you. It’s not obligatory to answer those.

These are totally legitimate ways to get on Twitter without a number, however, the platform is going to bother you with frequent requests to provide your phone number. Thus, the use of the platform might be troublesome.