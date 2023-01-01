How to get Whatsapp verification code without sim

With over 2.5 billion active users, WhatsApp holds one of the leading positions among free messengers as of today. Unfortunately, registration in the system is now impossible without providing a phone number. However, there are some ways not to use your personal number for registration. Also, it’s a convenient solution for those seeking to create numerous profiles.

Can you use WhatsApp without a SIM ?

The security policy of WhatsApp doesn’t let you use the platform without a phone number. For sure, the most obvious thing (if you don’t want to use your number) is to buy a separate SIM card for registration. However, there is a cheaper way: buy a virtual phone number from Tiger SMS for as low as 4 cents and enjoy your anonymous account almost instantly. There are no more convenient solutions for people who care about their privacy.

Tiger SMS is an online service providing you with a way to use WhatsApp without a SIM card. Your verification code comes to your personal page on our website, and this is the only difference in the registration process compared to using your own number. While being the most convenient solution, it is also the cheapest option: you cannot find any other way to activate WhatsApp without a SIM for only 4 cents.





A guide to using WhatsApp without number verification

As we already mentioned, buying a virtual number is very simple. We’ll give you a detailed guide on the procedure so you can see it doesn't require any specific knowledge or effort.

1. To register in WhatsApp you need to download an application first (on a PC or a phone). After the installation, you should type in your phone number.

2. Now open the Tiger SMS website and create a personal page on the platform. For the registration you’ll need an email. Don’t worry, your data is safe with us - we do not share it with any third parties.

3. Top up your account for a necessary amount.





4. Find WhatsApp in the list of our offers (there are also other platforms available - it might be worth checking out) and choose the country for your number.





5. When ready press “Buy” and see the virtual number on your personal page.

6. With this new number go back to the WhatsApp registration page and use your virtual number to activate the account.





7. On your personal page at Tiger SMS wait for the confirmation code. Normally it comes instantly. Use the code in the app.





It’s ready. You can use WhatsApp without a SIM. Your virtual number is absolutely secure and clean, it cannot be used by another user of our platform. This way you can be totally sure that your WhatsApp account is safe to use.

Tiger SMS: the best way to register WhatsApp without a phone number in 2023

You probably know that Tiger SMS is not the only platform selling virtual numbers for registration. However, we are not afraid of competition as we offer the best service on the market.

Price. Our offers for WhatsApp registration start at only 4 cents. You cannot find anything cheaper out there while still being in the “secure” zone without negotiating the safety of your account. Wide range of offers. You can open WhatsApp without a phone number not just for personal use, but also to make mass registration for marketing or promotional campaigns. Our prices are going to give you a nice surprise. Secure work. We make sure our virtual numbers are used on a certain platform only once. There’s no way you can face an issue while using our numbers for the activation of your account. Instant service. Obviously, we all cherish our time and don’t want to waste it dealing with shady solutions. On our platform, we make sure your whole experience is fast and clear. Your message will be displayed as fast as if you used your personal phone number (which is especially important when creating numerous accounts).

In short, Tiger SMS is a fully automated platform with cheap and instant service for WhatsApp login without a phone number.

If you have any questions left, don’t hesitate to contact our online support - we’re here to help 24 hours per day.