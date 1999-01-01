How to Get Temp Phone Number For Line Registration

In 2025, registering for LINE — one of the most popular messaging apps in Asia, especially in Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia — has changed due to global trends in privacy, security, and the crackdown on fake accounts. However, LINE still requires phone number verification to complete the signup process. So what if you don’t want to use your personal number or don’t have one at all? This is where virtual number services like TIGER SMS come into play.

What Has Changed?

1. Phone Verification

LINE now requires sms verification via a mobile number. Users must receive an OTP code (verification code) by text message — without it, registration cannot be completed. This rules out anonymous registration via email only.

2. Regional Account Linking

LINE uses geolocation and IP address to determine your region. This affects:

Access to certain features (e.g., LINE Pay, stickers, games)

Which numbers are accepted during registration.

Using a VPN may trigger suspicion or account blocking.

3. Stricter Measures Against Fake Accounts

LINE has upgraded its systems to detect mass registrations, fake phone numbers, and spam behavior. Accounts showing suspicious patterns can be:

Instantly blocked

Subjected to extra verification (such as resending the sms verification code).

4. Enhanced Profile Security

After registration, LINE strongly encourages (or in some countries, requires):

Linking an email address

Setting a PIN within the app

Verifying logins on new devices.

5. Registration with eSIM or Virtual Operator Numbers

Success depends on the number’s quality — it must be able to receive text messages (sms messages) reliably. The number should also be "clean" — not previously used for LINE registration. TIGER SMS provides exactly such temporary phone numbers.

6. No More Email-Only Registrations

In the past, users could register with email and link a phone number later. That’s no longer possible. As of 2025, a text verification via mobile number is required from the start.

Tips:

-Use a real mobile number for guaranteed registration.

-If using a virtual phone number, choose trusted online services like TIGER SMS that have a solid track record with LINE.

-Avoid reusing the same temp number — LINE can detect this.

-Immediately after registration, link your email and set a PIN to protect your account.

Why Opt for a Virtual Number?

-A virtual number provides a practical solution for:

-Protect your privacy

-Bypass regional restrictions

-Register a second account without buying another SIM card

-Test the app for business or development purposes.

TIGER SMS is a top-rated sms activate service that provides access to receive sms online from major platforms, including LINE.

Step-by-Step Guide to Registering LINE with TIGER SMS

Step 1: Create an Account on TIGER SMS

-Sign up using your email and create a strong password.

-After registering, top up your balance — supported payment methods include credit cards, crypto, and e-wallets.

Step 2: Rent a Virtual Number

-From the country list, select a region where LINE is supported (e.g., Japan, Indonesia, Thailand).

-Buy temp number for sms.

-Step 3: Register in Line

Download The App LINE.

-Open the app and select “Create account.”

-Enter the temporary phone number you received from TIGER SMS.

-Wait for the OTP to appear in your TIGER SMS dashboard.

-Enter the code in LINE to complete the registration.

Step 4: Customize Your Profile

-Choose your display name and set an avatar — upload a photo or choose an image.

-You may also sync your contacts for easier communication.

Conclusion

Using a virtual phone number from TIGER SMS to sign up for LINE offers a quick, easy, and secure method to access the app without disclosing your personal number. It's the ideal solution for travelers, testers, business users, or anyone who values their privacy.

Try it for yourself — it’s easier than you think!