How to Get Fake Phone Number for Uber Verification in 2025
What Is TIGER SMS and How Does It Function?
How to Register as an Uber Rider Using TIGER SMS
Can You Register as an Uber Driver with a Fake Phone Number?
Risks of Using a Fake Phone Number for Uber
In 2025, the registration process for Uber has become more secure and technologically advanced, especially regarding identity verification. However, with the right approach, signing up for Uber with a virtual number remains an option — services like TIGER SMS (via SMS-activation) make this possible. In the following sections, we’ll walk you through the process, highlight potential risks, and outline key considerations to keep in mind.