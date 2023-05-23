How to get Chat GPT without a phone number?

The buzz around OpenAI's new neural network-based chatbot is making waves in 2023, as every tech-savvy user wants to explore its capabilities. However, the question arises: how can one access ChatGPT without a phone number? In today's age, a phone number should be perceived with the same level of caution as an ID, as it's not advisable to reveal it on every online service. So, what's the solution? Let's delve into it.





No need to worry about finding reliable virtual numbers that guarantee SMS delivery for ChatGPT registration. Tiger SMS offers the best conditions on the internet for purchasing them, with fast, affordable, and completely private service. With our help, you buy a virtual number for Chat GPT for several cents. You can also try our services for creating new profiles on various platforms such as Google, Facebook, Tinder, Yandex, Midjourney, and many others.

How do I make a ChatGPT sign up without a phone numbe r?

It is a well-known fact that in many countries it's impossible to access ChatGPT. OpenAI's service requires not only an email but also a personal mobile phone to receive verification SMS. If you’re in one of those countries, obviously you can’t use your own number even if you wanted to. So, what can be done?





One solution is to use a virtual SMS activation service, which provides the opportunity to receive a verification code via a virtual number. This method enables you to access the required service anonymously, inexpensively, and just within a minute.

To sign up for Chatgpt without a phone number, you will need a reliable SMS provider of virtual numbers, such as Tiger SMS, which provides the best numbers from operators worldwide for verification on all popular Internet platforms. Also, there are several advantages to using our service, including:

guaranteed registration;

the most attractive prices on the market;

large database of platforms for registration and countries of virtual numbers;

virtually endless amount of available numbers;

good offers for bulk clients (100+ numbers per day);

several methods of payment;

24/7 support chat.

How to use ChatGPT without a phone number : a guide for Tiger SMS

Getting ChatGPT sign up without a phone number is not difficult if you make steps described below. In this way, you can register from any country. Here's what you need to do:

1. Register on Tiger SMS with your email;

2. Choose the service you want to register on (OpenAI, ChatGPT) and think which country you want your number from;

3. To sign up for ChatGPT without a phone number, first check the cost of receiving a message with the selected parameters on our website. Once you have selected the desired virtual number, you can top up your account with the necessary amount using various payment methods, including bank cards, electronic payment systems, and even cryptocurrency;

4. Finalize the process by pressing

“Buy” and get your new number from your personal page;

5. Go to the OpenAI website and register a new account. If you’re using it from a country where it’s not available, be sure to use VPN before you open the site;

6. Go through the registration with the virtual number;

7. Press “Get SMS code” for the number you’re registering with and use the code to confirm your account.