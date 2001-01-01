How to Get A Temp Virtual Number For Yalla Registration

If you're looking to join the world of voice chats, entertainment, and live communication on the Yalla platform, but prefer not to use your personal phone number, you can easily register using a virtual number. One of the most reliable SMS activate services for this purpose is TIGER SMS. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the full registration process with a temporary phone number, and highlight the latest updates to Yalla’s policies in 2025.

What You Should Know About Yalla in 2025



As of 2025, the process of creating an account on Yalla remains relatively straightforward. However, several important changes have been introduced, especially for users planning to engage with the platform commercially or more actively.

-Valid Phone Number Required



To sign up, you still need an active mobile number. However:

Yalla is now tougher when it comes to checking phone numbers. Many low-quality or fake numbers often don’t work anymore. If you're in a CIS country, you might have trouble getting the verification code.

To avoid issues, try using a virtual number from a Middle Eastern country. You can also use a VPN to connect from that region — this makes it more likely that your number will be accepted.

-Enhanced Security FeaturesTwo-factor authentication (2FA) is now available and can be enabled in the account settings for added protection.

Yalla may also request identity verification if you:

Plan to host popular voice rooms

Wish to earn through virtual gifts

Want to participate in paid competitions

-Regional Access Limitations

In countries like Qatar or Iran, the app might be partially restricted. Using a VPN helps in such cases.

Features like:

Buying and sending gifts

Withdrawing earnings

Advertising rooms may vary based on your location.

-New Moderation and Conduct Rules

Yalla’s moderation policy became stricter in 2025. Accounts violating rules — such as using vulgar language, spamming, or committing fraud — are now banned more swiftly.

If you're creating public rooms, be sure to read the terms of service carefully.

-Monetization Requirements

You can only earn money through Yalla after completing a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

Only verified users with strong activity and ratings can receive real cash for virtual gifts.

Tips for a Successful Yalla Registration Using a Virtual Number

Use a VPN if you are in a country with restricted access to Yalla.

Avoid creating multiple accounts with fake phone numbers — this may result in a ban.

Prefer temp numbers for SMS from regions with full app support.

Step 1: Preparing to Use an SMS Activation Service



To begin, you’ll need a virtual number. We recommend a trusted sms activate service like TIGER SMS because:

It provides numbers from countries supported by Yalla (e.g., Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia)

It works reliably even with stricter verifications

Note: In 2025, Yalla’s system has become more selective — not every fake phone number for verification will work. Stick to Middle Eastern countries where Yalla is fully supported.

Step 2: Getting a Temp Number via TIGER SMS

-Open TIGER SMS website, register on the platform and top up your balance (a small amount is usually enough)



-In the list of supported services, select Yalla



-Choose a country (Egypt or UAE are often the most reliable)



-Copy your issued temporary phone number

Step 3: Registering on Yalla

-Download Yalla – Go to the App Store or Google Play and install the Yalla app on your phone.

