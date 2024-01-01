 How to Farm Google Accounts Using Virtual Numbers in 2024
How to Farm Google Accounts Using Virtual Numbers in 2024

In today's age, more and more people are turning to the use of virtual numbers for mass account registration. One of the most sought-after services in this field is TIGER SMS. This service offers a wide selection of numbers from various countries at an affordable price, providing a convenient purchasing system and an intuitive interface.

By using temporary virtual numbers from TIGER SMS, you ensure a higher level of privacy when registering your accounts on Google and other online platforms.

TIGER SMS provides an API for mass registration

API is significantly facilitating the interaction with the service. This tool supports integration with various software products, such as

  • GitHub

  • GoogleReger

  • Browser Automation Studio

  • Google Accounts Creator

For wholesale customers, TIGER SMS offers special conditions

Individual discounted rates when ordering 100 or more numbers. To learn more about possible discounts, customers can contact the support service on the TIGER SMS website or reach out to representatives through the official account @Tigers_sms.

It is worth noting that temporary virtual numbers from TIGER SMS can be used not only for registering Google accounts but also for registration on other online platforms, providing online privacy protection and bypassing registration restrictions.

 

Elena Kuznetsova
Author: Elena Kuznetsova

An e-commerce, telecom and virtual numbers QA engineer with a focus on automation tools and testing methodologies. Her practical advice and reviews are invaluable for quality assurance specialists looking to improve their workflows.