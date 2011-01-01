How to create an account in LINE without a phone number?

LINE is a free messenger from NHB Japan where you can exchange text messages, make audio and video calls, send images, and send video and audio content. You can sign up for Line using your email or phone number.

If you don't want to reveal your personal contacts and want to sign up for Line without a personal phone number, then this article is for you!

How to create an account?

It is possible to register in Line without a personal phone number using services for renting temporary virtual numbers. Such numbers allow you to get a one-time password without providing personal information. We will show you how to do it using our TIGER SMS service.

First step. First, you need to create a profile on the TIGER SMS website. This is necessary to get a temporary number.

Second step. Next, you need to replenish the account balance. After that, in the “Buy number” section, specify the Line service and the operator's country.

Be sure to check that the country of the operator of the virtual number was in the list of countries available for registration in the messenger. Buy a phone number.

Step three. Start the process of creating an account in Line. Specify your temporary virtual number. In the “Active phones” section, you will see your number. Click on the “Get SMS” button and copy and paste your one-time password.

Now your Line account is ready to use!

A little about us

Our company TIGER SMS provides quality services for renting temporary virtual numbers, as well as:

We guarantee security and anonymity;

Friendly and efficient support service;

Wide choice of numbers;

Pleasant impressions from the service.

Visit our site and you can create an account Line and other services!