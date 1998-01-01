Get Fake Phone Number for Zalo Registration

Zalo Changes 2025: New Rules for Account Registration and Access Recovery

In early 2025, Zalo — Vietnam's widely used messaging and social networking platform — introduced a series of significant changes affecting how users create accounts and regain access. These adjustments, aimed at strengthening user account security, have sparked considerable frustration, especially among international users. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the updates and available workarounds.

SMS-Based Registration Now Requires Payment

Starting February 2025, creating a new Zalo account requires users to manually send a paid SMS to 7539 to receive a verification code. The fee for this message is 5,000 VND (approximately $0.20 USD).

This marks a departure from the previous system, where verification codes were sent automatically and at no cost. Users must now have mobile service capable of sending messages to Vietnamese shortcodes and sufficient balance for SMS charges.

Password Recovery Now Involves Additional Costs

To reset a password, users must either:

Send a text message to 6020 (fee: 1,000 VND), or

Call Zalo’s support line, which charges 1,000 VND per minute.

What used to be a free and straightforward process is now monetized, adding an extra hurdle for users needing account recovery.

Vietnamese Phone Number Essential for Registration

Zalo now strictly enforces a Vietnamese-number-only policy. Attempts to register using international phone numbers (e.g., from the US or Europe) are often blocked with an "invalid number" error message. This change severely limits accessibility for users outside of Vietnam.

