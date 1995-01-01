Get Fake Phone Number For Signal

If privacy and anonymity are top priorities for you, TIGER SMS has you covered. Our innovative virtual number service is designed to keep your personal phone number hidden while securing your communications with full encryption.

Signal Account Registration in 2025: What You Need to Know

Setting up a Signal account in 2025 remains relatively straightforward, but there are some key considerations to be aware of—especially with the platform’s ongoing push for stronger privacy and enhanced security features. Here’s a detailed overview of the current registration process and the nuances that come with it:

Phone Number Verification is Still Essential

To register with Signal, you must verify a working phone number. This acts as your unique identifier on the platform.

After entering your number, Signal will send you an SMS with a verification code.

Important detail: There’s still no way to create a Signal account without a phone number in 2025. Some virtual number services (like TIGER SMS) might work, but many are unreliable or outright blocked.

Regional Access Limitations

Access to Signal is restricted or blocked in several countries (e.g., Iran, China, North Korea). While Signal attempts to bypass censorship using domain fronting and CDN-based techniques, success rates vary.

Best workarounds for restricted regions:

Use a reliable VPN

Route traffic via Tor (Orbot works well)

Take advantage of built-in support for Signal Proxy servers

Hide Your Phone Number with a Username (New Feature)

Starting in late 2024, Signal introduced usernames—allowing you to message others without exposing your phone number.

To use this feature:

Create a unique username via your profile settings.

Enable the “hide phone number” option under privacy controls.

Bonus: You can also control who can see your number—restricting it to specific contacts only.

Signal PIN – A Key Security Layer

Signal requires you to create a secure PIN during setup. This PIN helps recover your profile, contacts, and settings if you reinstall the app or switch devices.

Signal doesn’t store or recover your PIN—if you forget it, you’re locked out of recovery.

Small catch: Since 2024, Signal has started showing periodic reminders to help you remember your PIN. These can’t be turned off unless you disable PINs altogether (which weakens recovery options).

Limited Multi-Device Support

Signal supports only one main device (your phone). You can link desktop clients (e.g., Signal Desktop), but it’s not a full multi-device experience like Telegram.

Things to know:

Chat history doesn’t sync across devices retroactively.

If you delete Signal from your phone, your desktop access also gets revoked.

Want to Use Signal Without Revealing Your Real Number? Now You Can.

With TIGER SMS, securing a disposable, one-time-use number for Signal registration is fast and effortless. Our SMS activation system gives you a temporary number that protects your identity while maintaining the full strength of Signal’s security. Stay invisible, stay protected.

Simple Steps to Sign Up for Signal Using a Virtual Number

-Head to the TIGER SMS website and create your account.



-Fund your wallet to unlock the virtual number service.



-Choose "Signal" from the supported services and select your preferred registration country.







-Get your temporary number from TIGER SMS.

-Enter the number into the Signal app and wait for the verification code.

-Retrieve the code via TIGER SMS and complete your registration with ease.

Why TIGER SMS is the Smart Choice for Signal Registration

Total Privacy Protection

Shield your personal number by using a virtual or temporary alternative when registering on Signal. TIGER SMS ensures your contact information stays private.

Lightning-Fast SMS Access

Receive your virtual number and verification code in seconds. Our platform delivers instant access for a smooth and quick Signal setup.

Affordable & Effortless

Avoid juggling multiple SIM cards or risking your personal number. TIGER SMS offers an easy, low-cost way to get verified, with temp numbers available at a fraction of the usual cost.

Ready to Take Control of Your Privacy?

Sign up with TIGER SMS today and enjoy the freedom of private, secure communication—without ever exposing your real phone number. TIGER SMS lets you tap into Signal’s powerful encryption while keeping your identity entirely hidden. Be it for individual needs or business purposes, our service ensures you stay anonymous, protected, and in control.

Start Now:

Safeguard your privacy and maintain anonymity with TIGER SMS. Create your account today and experience the freedom of using virtual numbers for all your online verifications!