Get a Virtual Phone Number to Register on Viber in 2025

Viber is a well-known app for messaging and calling that people use all over the world. Normally, you need a real mobile number to create a Viber account. If you don't have the right phone number or wish to safeguard your privacy, opting for a virtual phone number is an excellent option. Platforms like TIGER SMS provide virtual numbers for such purposes. This guide will walk you through the process of registering for Viber using a virtual number from TIGER SMS.

Essential Information You Need To Know Before Creating a Viber Account in 2025

-Limit on Registration Attempts

In an effort to reduce automated sign-ups and spam, Viber has implemented a limit on the number of registration attempts from one device or phone number. If this limit is exceeded, you must wait 24 hours before trying to register again.

-Updated Rules and Privacy Policy

As of March 2025, Viber’s updated terms and conditions include: Special conditions for users of the Viber Dating service. Clear definitions of users' obligations and platform responsibilities.

-New regulations regarding the ethical use of artificial intelligence.

A “fair usage” policy for corporate clients limiting outbound messages to 10,000 per month.

-Strict Age Restrictions

Viber now strictly prohibits users under 13 years of age from registering. To access premium features or create business accounts, you must be 18 years or older, and in some countries, proof of full legal capacity is also required.

Pro Tips for a Hassle-Free Viber Sign-Up

-Use a working mobile number that can get SMS or voice calls.

-Download the newest version of the Viber app from the official Viber website.

-Make sure you meet the age rules: you need to be at least 13 years old to use Viber, and 18 or older to access business or premium features.

-If you're having trouble activating your account, head to Viber's official site and contact their support team for assistance.

Exploring Virtual Numbers and How TIGER SMS Can Assist with App Registrations

A virtual number is a phone number that functions without requiring a physical SIM card or mobile device. Instead, it functions entirely online, allowing you to send and receive SMS or calls through internet-based services. One popular provider of such numbers is TIGER SMS.

Virtual numbers are especially useful if you want to protect your personal phone number when registering for apps like Telegram, Viber, or other online platforms. They offer a layer of privacy and can help avoid spam or unwanted contact.

How to Obtain a Virtual Number via TIGER SMS for Viber Verification

-Create an Account on TIGER SMS

Visit the official TIGER SMS website and register for a new user account if you haven't already signed up.

-Select Your Preferred Country

Choose the specific country from which you want your virtual number to originate.

-Purchase a Virtual Number

Browse the available numbers and purchase one that supports SMS reception for services like Viber.

-Enter the virtual number into Viber

Input the acquired number into the Viber app, ensuring you include the correct country code for precision.

-Wait for the Viber SMS Code

Viber will send a temporary password (OTP) through SMS to the virtual number you provided.

-Access Your SMS on TIGER SMS

Log into your TIGER SMS account and navigate to the inbox to retrieve the message containing the OTP code.

-Finalize your Viber setup

By inputting the OTP you received to activate your account. Once activated, you can customize your profile by adding a photo and start exploring the app.

Troubleshooting and Tips

-Activation Issues

Sometimes, Viber may block virtual numbers or limit their use. If this happens, try using another number from TIGER SMS.

Conclusion

Signing up for Viber with a virtual number through the TIGER SMS service is a simple way to stay anonymous or use a temporary number for verification. However, be aware that virtual phone numbers may sometimes be limited, and not every number is accepted by Viber. Still, with TIGER SMS, you can easily register and enjoy all of Viber’s features without needing to use your personal number.