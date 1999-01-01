Get a Virtual Phone Number For Coinbase Verification in 2025

Coinbase is one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms in the world, available in dozens of countries, including Hungary. It allows users to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and many others. To start using the platform, you need to complete the registration process and mandatory identity verification (KYC). In this article, we will explain how to register on Coinbase using a virtual number from TIGER SMS.

Security and Reliability

Coinbase is a publicly traded company regulated in the USA. It adheres to KYC/AML standards and keeps the majority of users’ funds in cold wallets, ensuring a high level of security. All documents provided during registration must be genuine, undamaged, and valid.

What You Need to Register on Coinbase in 2025

Before you start, make sure you have:

Age 18+ — the platform is available only for adults.

Identity document: ID card, Passport, Driver’s license (both sides)

Device with internet — smartphone or computer.

Valid Phone Number and email — you can use a virtual phone number via TIGER SMS, an sms activate service.

Preparedness for biometric verification — Coinbase may require a selfie or video confirmation.

Steps to Register on Coinbase Using TIGER SMS

Prepare Your Virtual Number

-Go to TIGER SMS — a service for temporary phone numbers that supports registration on various online platforms, including Coinbase. Register on this service

-Choose a country with a local area code supported by Coinbase, such as Germany, France, or the USA.

-Select the Coinbase service from the supported list.

-Get a temp number and use it during registration.





Register on Coinbase

-Visit the official Coinbase website and carefully check the URL to avoid phishing sites that steal your data and money.

-Click “Register.”

-Enter your full name, email, password, and set your country of residence as Hungary or United States.

-Enter the virtual phone number from TIGER SMS (a fake phone number for verification).

-Receive the SMS online with the confirmation code on your temp number for SMS and enter it on Coinbase.

Complete the KYC Verification

After confirming your phone number and email, proceed to the identity verification step (KYC), which is mandatory:

Enter your personal information: full name, date of birth, residential address.

Upload a photo of your ID document.

Pass biometric verification — Coinbase may request a selfie or video.

Verification usually takes from a few minutes up to 24 hours.

Features of Using Virtual Numbers