Get A Temporary Virtual Number For Kwai Registration in 2025

Kwai, a widely-used short-video app, is rapidly expanding its user base globally in 2025. To begin your journey on Kwai, the initial requirement is to complete the sign-up process. This article will guide you through the process of signing up for Kwai using a virtual number via the SMS activation service TIGER SMS. Additionally, we’ll highlight essential features and offer valuable tips to enhance your experience.

Key Features of Kwai Registration in 2025



In 2025, Kwai offers several registration options:



-By phone number — the most common and straightforward method. However, users in some regions may face difficulties receiving the confirmation SMS.

-Via Google or Facebook accounts — convenient if you already have accounts in these services, though these methods might be restricted in some countries.

-Through TestFlight (iOS) — lets Apple device users install Kwai in beta mode.

Why Opt for a Virtual Phone Number and TIGER SMS?