Get a phone number for OpenAI verification

A new but instantly popular platform ChatGPT is already used by millions of people all over the world. And it’s not just an entertainment service (which it for sure is) but a valuable tool for information search. Naturally, many users want to bypass OpenAI phone verification and communicate with artificial intelligence anonymously. Read on to find out the best way to do that.

For people who want to get a fake number for OpenAI, there’s no safer and faster service than Tiger SMS. This platform provides numbers for virtually any online service, guaranteeing your successful registration and total anonymity. Also, our customers are free to choose countries for their virtual numbers since we work with mobile operators from all over the world. Our service is affordable and fast.





How to buy an OpenAI number ?

For registration on OpenAI, you need a secure virtual number (in case you can’t or don’t want to use your own). It’s useful to know that in some countries this platform is not available, so if you happen to live in one of those places you need not only a virtual number but also a good VPN service. When choosing an OpenAI phone number, make sure you choose one of the countries where the chatbot is available.

With Tiger SMS you can buy an OpenAI number for just a couple of cents and from any country of your choice. Besides attractive prices, our customers choose us for:

guaranteed delivery of the SMS codes;

wide choice of available numbers;

several supported payment options;

discounts for bulk users;

helpful online support.





How to get an OpenAI verification code on a virtual number: a guide for Tiger SMS

For those new to using virtual numbers, there is a convenient guide on getting a temporary OpenAI number from Tiger SMS. The procedure is clear and fast - you’ll spend more time reading this text. So, the steps are as follows:

Set up your personal page on Tiger SMS with the help of an email. Find an OpenAI phone number in the list of our offers on the main page and check the price for the number from a country of your choice. Once you know the price, top up your account for the required amount (pay with a bank card, crypto or an e-wallet). Come back to the offer for OpenAI and buy the number (press a button when you’re ready with your choice). Again: don’t forget to make sure you chose a good country. Open your personal page and find your new number in the section headed “Active numbers”. Now you can use this number for registration.

This is how you get a phone number for OpenAI verification with Tiger SMS. Don’t hurry to give up on your privacy - after all, you’re dealing with a powerful AI here!