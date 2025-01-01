Get a Fake Phone Number For Twitch Registration
Why Does Twitch Require a Phone Number?
What Is TIGER SMS and Why Choose It?
Use a temp number for SMS to register accounts anonymously
Step-by-Step Guide: Registering on Twitch with a Virtual Number via TIGER SMS
Important Notes and Recommendations
In 2025, Twitch offers streamers new opportunities: instant monetization, co-streaming, and an improved mobile experience. To use all the features of the platform, you need to verify your phone number. This includes joining chats and securing your account.
If you want to stay anonymous or not use your personal number, you can register with a virtual number. The SMS activate service TIGER SMS is a good option for this. Here’s how to do it and what you should keep in mind.