Get a Fake Phone Number for Facebook Verification Using TIGER SMS

Why Use a Fake Phone Number for Facebook?

Registering on Facebook is becoming more complicated, so in this case virtual numbers can help you to verify account. Below are the main steps to follow when registering a new account and setting up a profile.

1. Phone Number

-Facebook prefers real mobile phone numbers for account verification. This is part of their effort to fight fake and automated account creation.

-Use a phone number that can receive SMS.

-Email addresses are also acceptable, but often not sufficient without a verified phone number.

2. AI-Based Behavior Verification

Facebook uses AI to analyze user behavior. Your account may be flagged as suspicious if:

-You complete registration too quickly (e.g., in 1–2 minutes).

-You don’t upload a profile photo.

-You don’t add friends or make posts.

3. You repeat template-like actions similar to bots.

What to do:

-Take your time when registering.

Fill out your profile: add a profile picture, and some “About Me” info.

-Follow a few pages and add some friends.

-Avoid empty, templated accounts.

4. IP Address and Location Sensitivity

-Facebook tracks IP addresses and your geographical location.

Issues may occur if:

-You use a VPN, proxy, or TOR.

-You register and log in from different countries or regions.

-The same IP address is used for many registrations.

Recommendations:

-Register from a real device and stable IP (preferably a home internet connection).

-Avoid frequent IP switching or logging in from different countries.

-If you must use a VPN, stick to a single, consistent IP, not a random one each time.

5. Frequent “Confirm Your Identity” Requests

New accounts often face verification prompts within the first 24–72 hours. This may include:

-Uploading a selfie or photo ID.

-Confirming friends from a suggested list.

-Entering a code sent via SMS or email.

Be prepared:

-Make sure your profile photo looks natural and not fake.

-Don’t use photos of celebrities, animals, cartoons, etc.

6. Name and Birthday Validation

Facebook may flag your account as suspicious if:

-Your name looks unrealistic (e.g., "Qwerty Test").

-You use common placeholder birthdates like January 1, 2000 or December 31, 1999.

-Your name doesn't follow the format of real names.

Tips:

-Use a normal, realistic name (it doesn’t have to be your real one, but it should look legitimate).

-Choose a birth year for an adult (e.g., 1992, 1988, etc.).

-If possible, also fill in other details — city, education, interests.

