Buy Temp Number for WeChat Account Registration in 2025

What is a WeChat and Why it's popular?

WeChat continues to be one of the most powerful online platforms globally—it's far more than just a messaging app, it’s a platform for social media, payments, voice/video calls, shopping, and even business tools. However, registering for WeChat, especially from outside China, can be tricky. The platform requires SMS verification, sometimes including manual approval from an existing user.

If you're looking to overcome typical obstacles, this guide will walk you through the steps of signing up for WeChat using a temporary phone number to receive SMS. Additionally, it includes useful tips on effortlessly receiving text messages online without complications.

In 2025, setting up a WeChat account comes with stronger security protocols, introducing more stringent limitations—especially for users attempting to register outside of mainland China. Below is an overview of the crucial details you need to keep in mind.

Basic Requirements

-A valid mobile number that can receive SMS online.

-Occasionally, identity verification like an ID or passport scan.

Assistance from an existing WeChat user may be needed:

To create a WeChat account, the following conditions must be met

The account should be at least 1 month old (6+ months for users within China).

The user should not have assisted others with registration recently.

The account must be in good standing, with no restrictions applied in the last 30 days.

For users in mainland China, WeChat Pay must be activated.

Registering for WeChat from Outside China

If you're outside of China, there may be extra hurdles to overcome:

Regional restrictions: WeChat could be blocked in your country; using a VPN may be necessary.

International SMS reception: Number must be capable of receiving messages from international sources.

QR Code: During the WeChat registration process, you may be asked for a verified user to scan a QR code.

What to do for a successful WeChat registration?

Choose a valid virtual number that hasn't been used with WeChat before.

Be ready to present a valid ID if needed.

If you're stuck, ask an existing WeChat user to assist you with the QR code scanning step.

Be patient—text verification and security checks may take some time, leading to delays in your account activation.

Step-by-Step Instructions: Register for WeChat with a Temporary Number

Step 1: Register on a reliable SMS activation website and sign in using your email.

Step 2: Choose "WeChat" from the list and select your country. Buy a virtual number for WeChat.

Step 3: After the payment is completed, your temporary number will appear on the dashboard.

Step 4: Open WeChat app, start the registration process, provide your name, set a password, and enter the virtual number.

Step 5: WeChat will send a verification SMS to your virtual number. Visit the SMS activation website to retrieve your OTP.

Enter the OTP into the WeChat app. If necessary, additional verification steps may be required, or you can ask a friend to scan the QR code. If problems arise, try using a different temporary number.

Why Use a Virtual Number for WeChat?

For many users outside of China, accessing a local mobile network is impractical. In such situations, a virtual or fake phone number for verification provides an effective solution. These numbers, offered by SMS activation services, let you receive SMS messages online without the need for a physical SIM card—ideal for obtaining OTP codes.

Summary What You Need For Registration In WeChat

To create a WeChat account with a virtual number, ensure you have the following:

Access to a trusted SMS activation service, such as TIGER SMS .

A small fee to secure a temporary phone number or “fake number for SMS verification.”

This SMS service will allow you to receive SMS online for WeChat and other social media accounts.

Final Tips

Always opt for paid SMS services to get fresh and unique temp numbers.

Refrain from sharing your virtual phone number, as frequent use can result in blacklisting.

Free SMS reception sites are often unreliable and may be blocked.

Frequently Asked Questions About WeChat Registration

1. Can't find the number you need?

Numbers often get taken quickly, but we do our best to add new ones as soon as possible. You can stay updated on new number availability through our Telegram bot: @TigerSMSofficial_bot. There, you'll find news about the addition of new countries such as the USA, Germany, the UK, Russia, Kosovo, and others.

2. Free virtual numbers are acceptable for registration?

Free SMS services are not always reliable, as WeChat often blocks them due to misuse. It's recommended to use a paid virtual number from a trustworthy provider for better results.

3. What if I don’t get the SMS verification code?

Try changing a different country, or using a new temporary phone number. If you still don’t get OTP, write to our customer support and they will tell you the best countries with high % of SMS delivery.

4. Do I need to upload ID to register?

Sometimes. If WeChat detects unusual activity, it may request identity verification such as an ID card or passport.

5. Why does WeChat ask for a friend to scan a QR code?

To reduce spam and bots, WeChat may require QR code verification by an existing user. The helper must meet specific conditions and not have recently assisted others.