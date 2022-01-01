Get a free phone number for Yahoo verification

You remember Yahoo as a small search platform not used by anyone? That’s yesterday’s story! Yahoo managed to boost its position and now takes a whooping second place on the market right after Google. They have diversified their activity and now provide numerous services in communication, social sphere, streaming and others.

Also worth mentioning is Yahoo’s cloud storage, navigation system and email. So, if you’re not their user yet, it’s worth checking out.

As the platform grows, it opens more and more opportunities for businesses and promoters. If you’re one of them and you want to get a fake number for Yahoo verification, consider Tiger SMS service.

What are the reasons to get a temporary phone number for yahoo verification?

Basically, there are two main reasons to use a virtual number for verification.

1. The first one is privacy. In 2022 sharing your private phone number with dozens of online services (not all of which do the effort of protecting your data) is just unwise. Buy virtual numbers for registration and stay away from spam and dishonest people.

2. The second one is geography. Quite often some services are not available in a certain country, and sometimes you need to access a platform from a certain location (while you’re not there). On Tiger SMS you can choose virtually any country. Add a VPN to that - and your activity is almost impossible to trace.

However, there are other arguments to use a fake number for a Yahoo account:

with a large audience, a Yahoo account is a useful tool for business promotion (which is more conveniently done through an anonymous account);

with virtual numbers you can have many accounts to realize your marketing strategies;

if you lost your existing account for some reason, you can quickly make a new one with a fake number. It’s much faster than buying a separate SIM card for that.





Buying a virtual number for Yahoo at Tiger SMS is a very simple process. It requires almost no time or effort while offering full protection of your private online space. If you use your real number, you probably have to deal with a huge amount of spam and shady activity. Better to eliminate it right away by registering a secure anonymous account at online services.

The procedure for buying a fake number for Yahoo:

1. Go to the main page of Tiger SMS and register on the platform with your email. No other data is needed - we want our customers to be sure about their security with us.

2. Put some money into your account (depends on what service you want to use - have a look at our offers before). We support many payment options, so it should not be hard for you.



