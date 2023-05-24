Buy a number for MiСhat for verification of your account

MiChat is a free app available on Google Play and Apple Store that combines social networking and messaging. With its user-friendly interface and convenient features, it allows easy messaging and location sharing. Stay in touch with friends or meet new people – MiChat is a great option. If you want to know how to get a virtual number for MiChat, read on.

Is it possible to get a MiСhat number for otp or any other platform without a phone?

To create a profile on MiChat after installing the app, users must verify their mobile number with a confirmation code sent via SMS. This not only adds convenience but also helps reduce spam and scam activity.

Although MiChat typically requires a phone number for verification, there's a way to sign up without one. Tiger SMS offers virtual numbers for MiСhat, starting at just 14 cents, allowing you to bypass the need for a real contact number.





Our website offers more than just low prices. We prioritize several essential factors for our clients:

fast procedure of purchase;

total privacy of clients;

simple interface on the platform;

numbers from any country of the world;

fast SMS reception.

However, these advantages are not exhaustive. We constantly monitor our work and improve the service by carefully considering our clients' needs.

A guide on how to buy a virtual number for MiСhat

The process is very simple:

If you're interested in buying a number for signing up on MiChat, there are a few simple actions you can take. First, register on the Tiger SMS website. Once you've registered, select "Top up balance" to add funds to your account. Tiger SMS offers a variety of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and cryptocurrencies. The website displays the commission size next to each option, so you can choose the method that best suits you. With money on your account, you can get virtual numbers (MiСhat or any other service). On the main page, choose the country and service you're interested in. The website's functionality allows you to enter the name in the corresponding search bar so that the system can find a match quickly. This saves you time and ensures that you find the best option for your needs. Once you've found the right service, you can make your purchase and start using your new number on MiChat. By following these simple steps, you can get started with Tiger SMS and enjoy the benefits of an easy, secure, and anonymous service.

Registering with a virtual number is no different from using a real one. You can receive SMS messages on the Tiger SMS website.

Why is buying an existing MiChat account not a good option?

While many online stores offer pre-made profiles for MiChat, creating an account without a real number has several advantages:

Firstly, it's more secure, as you don't have to worry about the safety of purchased accounts, which can be recalled or sold to multiple clients. Secondly, the administration closely monitors suspicious accounts and may ban them, especially those registered in bulk by sellers using special programs. Registering your own account avoids this issue. Lastly, purchasing a virtual number for MiChat registration is cheaper than buying a pre-made profile due to the potential issues mentioned above.

If you have any questions about a number for MiСhat for verification, try contacting the online support chat.