Buy a Fake Phone Number for WhatsApp Registration

WhatsApp in 2025: One of the Most Important Messaging Apps

As of 2025, WhatsApp remains one of the most popular messaging platforms globally. Millions use it daily for texting, sharing files, voice and video calls, and even business communications. With its intuitive interface, high performance, and constant updates, WhatsApp continues to lead the mobile messaging market.

However, in certain situations, users may want to register for WhatsApp without using their personal phone number. This could be for anonymity, app testing, or work-related purposes. A handy way to solve this is by using a short-term phone number from a service like TIGER SMS that helps with SMS verification. Before diving into the step-by-step guide, let’s review some of WhatsApp’s recent updates.

Recent WhatsApp Updates: More Personalization and Privacy

-Complete Interface Customization

Users can now fully personalize the app’s appearance — from themes and fonts to individual UI elements. This feature offers a more comfortable and tailored messaging experience.

-Private Reactions to Status Updates

WhatsApp now allows users to react to status posts privately. Only the author of the post can see your response, which enhances confidentiality and emotional privacy.

-Local Translation of Messages

A major new feature is offline message translation directly on your device — no internet or cloud service needed. Unlike Telegram, WhatsApp’s translation tool works autonomously as long as a language pack is downloaded. Supported languages currently include Russian, Portuguese, Arabic, Spanish, and Hindi. This feature is available on Android for now and will expand to other platforms soon.

What is TIGER SMS?

TIGER SMS is an online service that offers temporary virtual numbers from various countries. You can use these virtual numbers to register on social media, messaging apps, and websites without a personal SIM card. This method is secure, convenient, and often cost-effective.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Register WhatsApp with a Temporary Virtual Number from TIGER SMS

Step 1: Create an Account: Register by entering your email address and a secure password. Once done, log into your personal dashboard.

Step 2: Top Up Your Balance: To get access to a temp number for SMS, you need to add a small amount to your account — usually around $1–$2 depending on the country selected.

Step 3: Choose Country and Service: From the list of available SMS verification services, select “WhatsApp” and pick the country you’d like your virtual phone number from (e.g., UK, Kazakhstan, or USA).

Step 4: Receive a Virtual Number: The system will generate a temporary phone number. Copy this fake phone number for verification — you’ll need it for registration.

Step 5: Install and Open WhatsApp: If WhatsApp isn’t installed on your phone, download it from your official app store. Begin the signup process by entering the virtual phone number you received.

Step 6: Get the SMS with the OTP Code: Go to “Active Phones” on the TIGER SMS website — here you’ll see the SMS verification code sent by WhatsApp. Enter this text verification code into the app to complete registration.

Using virtual numbers is an efficient and private way to create a WhatsApp account without linking it to your real phone number. Just make sure to use reliable online services like TIGER SMS and follow basic digital security practices.

Whether you're looking to receive SMS online, test an app, or need a fake phone number for one-time use, these tools provide a flexible solution for modern communication needs.