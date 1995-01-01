How to Register an Amazon Account with a Virtual Phone Number

In 2025, setting up an Amazon account has become both easier and safer, though it demands strict compliance with specific guidelines—particularly when opting to register with a virtual phone number. In this article, I’ll guide you through the process of creating an Amazon account using the SMS activate platform TIGER SMS, a practical service for acquiring virtual numbers, while highlighting important details to keep in mind in 2025.

Why Choose a Virtual Number for Registering on Amazon?



Amazon mandates phone number verification to complete account activation. For those seeking to safeguard their privacy or handle multiple accounts effortlessly, utilizing a fake phone number through services such as TIGER SMS offers a smart solution. This approach lets you receive SMS messages online without revealing your actual phone number. The virtual number functions as a legitimate local number, complete with an authentic area code, ensuring seamless verification on the platform.